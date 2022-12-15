George John Dippold Jr., of Newark, NJ, suddenly passed away at home.
Arrangements are by Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations.
Bonnie Faye Ferrell, 72, of Strasburg, formerly of Elkton, died Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Scott Edward Ijames, 51, a resident of Shenandoah, VA, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Frederick Woodrow Knighton “Freddie”, 83, of Shenandoah passed away on December 11, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Gregory Walter Shanholtz, age 47, of Petersburg, W. Va. passed away on Monday, December 13, 2022 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W. Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
