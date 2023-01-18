Mollie Marion Alexander, 91, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas M. Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Michael Hunter Cost, 17, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, near Moorefield as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John Thomas Glick, 70, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at The Phoenix at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ann Larue Johnson Grandle, 94, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kenneth Albert Martin, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sophia Brubaker Martin, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ann Hoover Milam, 94, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Woody Funeral Home in Midlothian.
Garland Phillip "Peachey" Showalter, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lisa Ellen (VanMeter) Taylor, 56, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the home of her son, Jaime Lewis.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Edwin Lewis Troutman Jr., 70, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
