Kathleen Alice “Skippy” Clark, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Larry Page Comer, 74, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Misty Lynn Pierce, 45, of Stanley, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Eleanor "Ellen" Beatrice Williams, 85, of Elkton, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
