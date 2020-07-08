Betty Jean Hendricks, 62, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shirley C. Yankey Kuykendall, 85, of Broadway, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
June Hensley Liskey, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pauline Plaugher Losh, 92, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
June Elizabeth Pearson Patterson, 88, of Frederick, Md., and formerly of Cabins, W.Va., died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Citizens Care & Rehab Center in Frederick, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
