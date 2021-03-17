Ricky Lynn Custer, 56, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Henry Fritzman Jr., 91, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
David Stanley Hill Jr., 75, of San Antonio, Texas, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in San Antonio.
Arrangements are by Sunset Northwest Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas.
Keith Allen Mumaw, 70, of Mount Clifton, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Jessie "June" Columbus Parsons Jr., 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Alice Shobe, 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Karen Sue Taylor, 60, of Lacey Spring, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
