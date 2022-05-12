Rose A. Thompson Arbogast, 63, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Nella’s at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Howard Samuel Good, 85, of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James A. “Joe” Messerley, 89, of Linville, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Timberview Crossing.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Virginia Bittinger Whitten, 95, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
John Fredrick Wittig, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
