Charles Henry Blake, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Beatrice Mae Reedy Fulk, 78, of Broadway, and formerly of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Lou Sipe Hammer, 86, of Waynesboro, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Carol Jean Knight, 56, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edward "Ed" O. Michael, 92, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Jonathan D. Vandevander, 35, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
