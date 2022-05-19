Amanda Guyton Beahm, 77, of Timberville, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joan E. Carter, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James "Jim" Fulton Fields, 80, of Quicksburg, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Guy Anthony Freesen, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Thomas John Kuster III, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Herbert Ray May, 96, of Blissfield, Mich., and formerly of Timberville, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Frederick Martin Olson III, 74, of Broadway, died Monday, May 16, 2022, in Plantation, Fla.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.