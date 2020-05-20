Fay Driver Bodkins, 95, of Dayton, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Norma L. Brown of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sharon Lea Kern Buckland, 77, of Shenandoah, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Roger Lee Dean Sr., 75, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Maxine “Peeps” Chadock Henderson, 88, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janet Ray Thomas, 81, of Rochester, N.Y., and formerly of Harriston, Va., died Friday, May 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Karen Wonderley Willis, 68, of North Chesterfield, and formerly of Grottoes, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Cremation Choice of Virginia.
