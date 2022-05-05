Mary Sue Baker, 80, of Stanley, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mairlyn 'Merle' Brooke Hamilton, 80, of New Market, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Wendell Lee Taylor, 73, of Madison, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.
Nancy Ruth Roark Wratchford, 80, of Ocean Springs, Miss., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
