Scott Airey, 43, of Dayton, died Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Carol Sue Carr, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
William Franklin "Billy" Dofflemyer Sr., 72, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Rella Ernst, 94, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pendleton Manor.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Edna Mildred “Meg” Kimble, 93, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Patsy J. Koeppen, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeffery Allen “Catfish” Snyder, 65, of Dayton, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet L. Zirkle, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
