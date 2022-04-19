Doris Hope Burner, 72, of McGaheysville, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Doreen D. Devore, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Paul D. Gorman, 70, of Elkton, died Friday, April 15, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Keith Wade Hensley, 65, of Elkton, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
