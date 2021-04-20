Dan Edward Cramsey, 82, of Rockingham County, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jeanne E. Hillman, 89, of Arthur, W.Va., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Sylvia "Kathleen" Lam, 82, of Elkton, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Stanley Baldwin Renalds, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
