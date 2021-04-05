Lorraine Bergen, 76, of New Market, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Judy Ann Goldsmith, 55, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Adreane Renee Morris, 25, of Charlottesville, died Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Teresita “Teri” Mundy, 81, of Riverton, W.Va., died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Frances Anne Thompson, 46, of Hixson, Tenn., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn.
