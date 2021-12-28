Bliss Robinson Boyers, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mildred “Millie” Virginia Randolph Harman-DeVall, 100, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard I. Haxton died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Fahrney-Keedy Skilled Nursing Facility in Boonsboro, Md.
Arrangements are by Black's Funeral Home in Thurmont, Md.
Anna Bell (Swick) Hesse, 73, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Chris Anthony Lam, 59, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charlotte Ann Parsons, 71, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John Marvin Piotrowski, of Charlottesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Roy Lee Powell Jr., 54, of Broadway, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Icy "Dolly" Ralston, 87, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Paul Beverly Runion, 76, of New Market, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Patti Jo Via, 68, of Charleston, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Riverton, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Janet Yvonne Weatherholt, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lisle Courtney Weatherholtz, 87, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Paula Jean (Crites) Wolfe, 77, of Rig, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
