Jimmy ‘Jim’ Dayton Champ, 73, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Corey Ashley Riddle, 41, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jared Allen Roadcap, 25, of Mount Sidney, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Jeffrey David Shirk, 40, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jane Liptrap Simmons, 77, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Cecil Teter, 63, of Dayton, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
