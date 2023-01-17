Lucile Reubush Cook, 102, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Edna Catherine Grandle, 81, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Richard D. Huffman, 90, of (North Mountain) Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Doris Jean Marquess, 91, of Dayton, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Genevieve "Genny" (Lambert) Michael, 89, of Churchville, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Nathaniel Wallace Aikens (Mullinax) of Pensacola, Fla., died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Joan Marie Posselt, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Johnny Lee Rexrode, 71, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Margaret Hastings Shifflett, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Margel Lee Shockey, 87, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Norma Virginia (Kesner) Sites, 96, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Mae Smith, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Louise Cash Whitmer, 99, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
