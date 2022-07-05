Venda Maxine Shifflett Almarode, 87, of Grottoes, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Roller Bollinger, 75, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mamie Virginia Hartman, 86, of Rockingham, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lois Shank Hess, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Esther May Hill, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet Hoover Liskey, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anita Grace (Propst) Long, 84, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joy Ellen Kisamore Michael, 80, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Connie Mae Baker Moyer, 82, of Dayton, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ermina Petcher, 95, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Phyllis Ann Fulk Reedy, 67, of Rockingham, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth O. Davis Shupe, 100, of Grottoes, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Waynesboro Manor.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Donald S. Sipe, 89, of Elkton, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Polly Anne Propst Thomason, 90, of Bridgewaer, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Bridgewate Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
