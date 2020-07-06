Susan Armentrout Braunschmidt, formerly of Keezletown, Va., died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Passau, Germany, where she had lived and taught for over 40 years.
Allen Richard Dellinger, 80, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Accordius Nursing Home in Roanoke.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Louise Dunsmore, 89, of Baker, W.Va., died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Helen Rebecca Entsminger, 82, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sherry Jean Gilchrist, 49, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harlon Lewis "Bud" Grim, 92, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of Tenth Legion, Va., died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Brett Harlow, formerely of Shenandoah, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, of Timberville, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Hazel Elnora Sours, 85, of Luray, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Doris Lee Turner, 85, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Dwayne Michael “Mickey” Whiteman, 57, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Walter Carlton Wittig Jr., 57, of New Market, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Ella Greider Yap, 99, of South Boston, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Berry Hill Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home in South Boston.
