Jean Rhodes Armentrout, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Ann Vaughn Bailey, 88, of Luray, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Amanda Jane Maynard Bowers, 85, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cody Shotwell Brown, 26, of Stanley, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Coffman, 68, of Harrisonburg, and formerely of Edinburgh, Ind., and Bradford, Pa., died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Anne "Annie" Falls, 76, of Broadway, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Elaine Armentrout Gentry, 101, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Orange, Va.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
The Rev. Reginald Lester "Reggie" Goldizen, 78, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Julia Nelle Blosser Grandle, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roy M. Hevener, 93, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
JoAnn F. Martin, 84, of Timberville, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Raywood Michael Myers, 63, of Churchville, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Lonnie Leary Samuels, 69, of Elkton, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jay Richard Schramm Jr., 57, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Jeanette Viola Sigler Shifflett, 83, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Norman Allen Sions, 64, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jason Eugene Whetzel, 82, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
