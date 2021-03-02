Eleanor Lorene Layman Armentrout, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Steven Craig Curtis, 71, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jeannie Dove Foley, 60, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Pansy Hilbert, 100, of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Roger Allen Jones, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Victoria Lauren Clymer Lorenzana, 28, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lois Mumaw Martin, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 1, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert “Bob” Snow Smith Sr., 86, of Broadway, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.