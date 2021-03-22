Donald Orth Grimes Jr., 84, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Virginia Dodd Hitt, 99, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Destiny Starr Shifflett McDonald, 25, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Sandra Beasley Regan, 70, of Elkton, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Mary Katherine Weaver, 96, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
