Billy Frank “Bill” Thomas, 86, of Chevy Chase, Md., and formerly of Front Royal, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bryan David Ungar, 52, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home at Harrison House of Pleasant View Homes.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charlotte Elizabeth Walker, 94, of Grottoes, died Monday, May 9, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
