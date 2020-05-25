Ellen May Swisher Armentrout, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Brookdale of harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Richard ‘Dick” Engelhardt Bethune of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Marc David Donnelly, 55, of Hinton, and formerly of Richmond, died Friday, May 22, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Ellen Gibson, 72, of Grottoes, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nona Fay Gilley, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Accordius Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Eugene Hoover, 74, of Rockingham, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Bonnie Lineweaver Paul, 79, of Clover Hill, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tresa Florence Quarles, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Rhodes, 57, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Sherwyn James Smeltzer, 56, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Montgomery County, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gladys Irene Slone Workman, 89, of McGaheysville, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.