Betty Lou Dove Crigler, 65, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Beverly Fields, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Patricia Long Garber, 73, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kenneth Henry Mace, 56, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carroll Lloyd Myers, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Sara Ormond Skellie Painter, 85, of Elkton, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
John Kennedy Pennington, 60, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Alice Faye Kline Pickett, 74, of Broadway, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Truey LaVerne Sheldon, 93, of Luray, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vernie Nester Shifflett, 85, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Wells Bendure Simms, 89, of Strasburg, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service in Winchester.
Ronald Harman “Bud” Vance, 85, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Riley F. Wagner, 81, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
