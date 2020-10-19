Rickie Lee Fleming, 62, of Broadway, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann Howard, 80, of Elkton, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Earlyn Beamer Leake, 75, of Henrico, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Ann Mallow, 76, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Pauline “Polly” Virginia Dean McCauley, 85, of Elkton, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roy Emory Sheets, 62, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Milton Stauffer, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bennie Franklin Williams, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.