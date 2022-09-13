Maurice Franklin Baer Sr., 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy Ann Boyd-Bragg, 79, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Andrew Wayne Rexrode, 44, of Keezletown, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Clyde Isaac Sours Jr., 88, of Elkton, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William Evan "Bill" Stevens, 78, of Riverton, W.Va., and formerly of Ocracoke, N.C., and Weirton, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Barbara Elaine Strawderman, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tyrone Phillip 'Donnie' Winston Sr., of Piscataway, N.J., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerset, N.J.
Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service in New Brunswick, N.J.
