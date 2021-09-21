Rachel R. Herring Billhimer, 100, a resident at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home in Harrisonburg, and formerly of Elkton, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kasie Marie Bucklew, 33, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lawrence "Larry" Allen Crawford, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Joseph D'Angelo, 46, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Marvin D. Durrett, 66, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
DeRay Wean, 84, of New Market, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lois Karicofe Whitmer, 90, of Massanutten, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet Elaine Morris Wolverton, 78, of Linville, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
