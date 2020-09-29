Agnes Ann Carter, 93, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Bennie Elwood Eppard, 83, of Elkton, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Luther Matthew Foltz, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brent Wilson Frye, 65, of Virginia Beach, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Lynnhaven Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home in Virginia Beach.
William Howard “Bill” Hawkins, 79, of Rockingham County, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Randolph Lam, 87, of Elkton, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living Facility in Rockingham County.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
