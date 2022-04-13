Betty Ann Garnett, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Oak Lea Nursing Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruth Ellen Henderson, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary L. Hively, 99, of Elkton, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Jane Jenkins, 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Frank Junior Lindamood, 81, of Timberville, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Choice of Greene County Nursing Home in Stanardsville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Robert F. McDonaldson, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 11, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
William Howard "Bill" Nutty Jr., 73, of Staunton, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Patrick James Roach, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
