Elizabeth Chalfant died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathleen Coffman, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Barbara Jean Kite, 52, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles William Wright, 86, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
