Robert Garland Chandler, 74, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Port Republic, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dennis Ray Crites, 63, of Fisher, W.Va., died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Krista Lynn Fulk, 54, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Agnes Seretta Gray, 94, of Luray, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Donald "Don" Lee Rexrode, 74, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Thelma Jean Trumbo Shank, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at VMRC.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
George Koontz Shull, 84, of Rhoadesville, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton.
James Arthur Simmons, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
