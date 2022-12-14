Mabel Suddarth Claytor, 96, of Richmond, Kentucky died Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home.
Robert Eugene Harold, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away December 9, 2022 at Choice Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Johnsons Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Wayne Franklin “Boogie” Kuykendall (Known as Legend), age 85 of Petersburg, WV passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home.
Shirley Marie Plummer, 63, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home.
