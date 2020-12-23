Edward “Jack” Wilton Biller, 90, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Shelby R. Huffer, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Cloy Everett Huffman, 90, of Dayton, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Robert Earl Long, 90, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Joan Carole (Ware) Runion, 75, of Kimbolton, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Bundy-Law Funeral Home in Cambridge, Ohio.
Edward Mellon “Pap” Sedwick, 87, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Odessa Byrd Shelton, 88, of Elkton, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ray Victor Smith, 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Rickey Clay Smith, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
Brandon Corey Weese, 30, of Clarksburg, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carson Allen Wheelbarger, 69, of Rockingham, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after complications of COVID-19.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.