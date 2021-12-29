Wendy L. Cullers, 54, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Virginia Beach.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Virginia Beach.
Maxine K. Heneberger, 106, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Larry Wayne Lucas, 71, of Stanley, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Naomi Virginia (Dallas) Lucas, 72, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Anna Lee Painter, 87, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Whispering Pines.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Randall "Randy" Lee Reedy, 58, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Marlene Powell Rollins died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Sebring, Fla.
Arrangements are by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Fla.
Harvey Edward Runion, 75, of Broadway, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Velma Arlene Good Shank, 94, of Stanardsville, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
Evelyn Marie Shipe, 80, of Mathias, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Tony Lee Tusing, 59, of Elkton, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Louise Mongold Vaughan, 83, of Broadway, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lois Eleanor Snare Carter Weaver died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Bridgewater.
Arrangements are being handled by The Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
