Hensel Showalter Brown, 88, of Charlotte Court House, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are by Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville.
Noah Aaron Dellinger, 105, of Edinburg, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the home of his nephew, Charles M. Dellinger.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Richard Edward Dowdy Sr., of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Loretta Sponaugle Harman, 86, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Evergreen Assisted Living in Morgantown.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Sevie Lee “Rex” Rexrode, 83, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Brenda Logan Sayre, 78, of Troy, Va., died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by A Better Cremation in Charlottesville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.