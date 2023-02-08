Maryan Marie Carroll, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janice Adele (Presgraves) Courtney, 88, of Stanley, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Andrew "Andy" Blair Jones, 76, of Stockbridge, Ga., and formerly of Rockingham County, Va., died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Arrangements are by SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Home in Stockbridge, Ga.
Mabel Jane Knicely, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Brian Harold Krueger, 83, of Strasburg, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg is handling arrangements.
Sithat Phetsarath, 68, of Harrisonburg died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
