Betty Anne (Kline) Beckner died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Robbie (McLaughlin) Faris, 93, of Dayton, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Lynwood B. Fox, 89, of Luray, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center in Luray.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Gary Andrew Garst, 65, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jeffrey Greywolf, 60, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Martin Paul Miller, 73, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Barbara Bohman Pond, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phillip Aubrey Smith, 73, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lelia “Lee” Myra Ratzesberger Stark of Roanoke, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Salem.
