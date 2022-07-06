Helen Patricia "Patsy" Richardson Creange, 89, of Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Simply Cremations of Charlotte, Matthews, N.C.
Heather Leigh Domalik, 43, of Basye, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Richard Levi "Ricky" Judd, 69, of Luray, died Friday, July 1, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Richard Lee Kline, 65, of Rockingham, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
