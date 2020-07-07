Tina Lynn Boxley, 45, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Irving Amos Glenn, 77, of Hazel Green, Ala., and formerly of Rockingham County, Va., died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Huntsville, Ala.
Arrangements are by Berryhill Funeral Home & Crematory in Huntsville, Ala.
Joy Ellen Simon Nutter, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
