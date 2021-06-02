Anna Mae Sisler Crist of Timberville, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
G. Darlene Fiske, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Woodland Park at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Millie Jean Kuykendall, 88, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Stone Rise of Keyser.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Jean McGinnis, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Martha Behneman McGrath of Deer Run, W.Va., died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lottie Secrist, 86, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ronnie Dwayne Shifflett, 48, of Elkton, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
