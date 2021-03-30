Vallee McInturff Burruss, 90, of Keezletown, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Gurver Carper, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joyce Mae Hillliard Humphries, 83, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Buena Vista, died Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Service in Buena Vista.
Garold Wilson Shull, 67, of Dayton, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Helen "Libby" (Buhl) Tussing, 96, of Waynesboro, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Waynesboro Manor Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
