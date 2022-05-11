Elmer Andrew Baker Sr., 93, of Timberville, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Stella Holt Couch, 93, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Christine Mae High Heishman, 60, of Broadway, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Miriam Holl, 100, of Bridgewater, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Jean Helquist Jenkins, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Armond “Sonny” Dwight Riggleman, 85, of Fisher, W.Va., died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Deborah Sue Wimer, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.