Griffin Ward Gilkerson, 84, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Tammy Ray Mowbray Lam, 56, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Audra Mick, 48, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
