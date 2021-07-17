Gary Allen Arnold, 63, of Massanutten, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Ruth McCoy, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gerard (Rod) L. Nelson, 96, of Staten Island, N.Y., died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory in Virginia Beach.
