Anna Marie Bobo, 76, of Fisher, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her caregiver’s home in Purgitsville, W.Va., surrounded by family.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lou Burkett, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Christine Joy Garber, 87, of Harrisonburg, died July 1, 2022 at The Harbor at Renaissance in Standardsville.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jimmie Darrel Hedrick, 81, of Petersburg W.Va., passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home.
Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Jenell Elaine Counts Sipos, 62, of Broadway, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
William Alexander Wimer, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, June 30, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
