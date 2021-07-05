Guy Lee Clark, 86, of Bridgewater, died July 4, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Home in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Bradley D. Fulk, 65, of Fulks Run, died July 4, 2021 at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey Scott Mongold, 54, of Broadway, died July 3, 2021 at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Reitta Grey Rodgers, 93, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her residence.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
