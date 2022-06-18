Harold Lee "Mickey" Abbott, 81, of Rileyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Terrence John Cunningham, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Friday June 17, 2022 at The UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Franklin Lee Knight, 77, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Stormy Lynn Lewis, 10, of Timberville, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Brenda J Rosenberger, 61, of New Market, died Thursday June 16, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Services are pending arrangements by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Lorene V. Wade, 100, of Warrenton, passed away Tuesday June 14, 2022 at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center.
Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton is handling arrangements.
