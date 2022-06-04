Ethel Miley Bentch, 97, a resident of VMRC, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Elburn Woodrow Coakley, 84, a former resident of Greenmount, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Ann Hensley, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter in New Market.
Arrangements are incomplete by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Dorothy Miller "Dot" Huffman, 80, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Elmer David “Peewee” Price Jr., 81, of Quicksburg, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Glenn L. Sensabaugh, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away on June 1, 2022 in his home.
Arrangements are by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home.
Mary Lou Offutt Smith, 88, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla.
