Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.