Sharon Lee Caplinger, 74, of Broadway, quietly passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeremy Wayne Chandler, 29, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Elsie (Peppel) Eye, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Charles Samuel Hilliards, Sr., 78, of Stanley, died Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Jean Stroop Patterson, 72, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Esther May Eberly Shank, 81, formerly of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, March 11, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John McCain (Jack) Timberlake, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
